Obama Advisor: 'Intimidated' Lawmakers Should Stand Up To NRA

Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Obama, said Saturday that lawmakers should stand up to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and address gun violence.

Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama, says his administration "did what we could do by executive action" on gun reform, adding that she believes Congress will now "be forced to act" https://t.co/jyixGsquWW https://t.co/4KPngV9Hwo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 24, 2018

Jarrett, speaking to CNN in an interview on the ground in Washington as thousands of protesters were expected to rally against gun violence, said lawmakers should take cues from high school students pushing for gun controls.

“What we see here is young people saying, ‘We’re not asking for permission, we’re not intimidated by the NRA. We are empowered to ensure that we change our country.’ And they’re doing that,” she said.

Jarrett made the comments amid the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country pushing for action to curb gun violence.

Read more