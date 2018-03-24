Obama Advisor: 'Intimidated' Lawmakers Should Stand Up To NRA

Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Obama, said Saturday that lawmakers should stand up to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and address gun violence.

Jarrett, speaking to CNN in an interview on the ground in Washington as thousands of protesters were expected to rally against gun violence, said lawmakers should take cues from high school students pushing for gun controls.

“What we see here is young people saying, ‘We’re not asking for permission, we’re not intimidated by the NRA. We are empowered to ensure that we change our country.’ And they’re doing that,” she said.

Jarrett made the comments amid the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country pushing for action to curb gun violence.

Read more


Related Articles

Lawless: Atlanta Police To Stop Responding To Shoplifting Calls

Lawless: Atlanta Police To Stop Responding To Shoplifting Calls

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Rep: Bombing Suspect’s Roommate a 'person of interest'

Texas Rep: Bombing Suspect’s Roommate a ‘person of interest’

U.S. News
Comments

Fund THE WALL From Defense Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: More Americans Than Ever See Media as Enemy of Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Teen Beaten, Hot Cooking Oil Poured on her after Refusing Arranged Marriage: Police

U.S. News
Comments

Comments