Obama Advisor: Our Voters Who Flipped For Trump 'Too Painful To Think About'

Former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said Tuesday she doesn’t mull over the reasons why many Obama supporters voted for President Trump in 2016 because the reality is “too painful.”

“They were looking for change,” Ms. Jarrett said on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. “I really can’t spend a lot of time looking backward, it’s too painful for me.”

About 7 million voters who supported Mr. Obama in 2012 abandoned Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and instead voted for Mr. Trump.

Ms. Jarrett, who was with Mr. Obama in the White House for eight years, said it’s “troubling” to her that 43 percent of registered voters didn’t go to the polls last year.

