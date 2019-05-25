Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump's Border Wall Plan, Bars Use Of DoD Funds

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday that partially bars President Trump’s plan to assemble a border wall along the United States-Mexico border.

U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam’s ruling also blocks the administration from tapping into $1 billion of Pentagon funds to construct the border wall and restricts construction to only certain portions of Texas and Arizona.

“The case is not about whether the challenged border barrier construction plan is wise or unwise. It is not about whether the plan is the right or wrong policy response to existing conditions at the southern border of the United States,” Haywood wrote.

