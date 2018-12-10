Obama Begs Americans To Enroll In His Failed Healthcare Plan

This time, you really can keep your doctor if you sign on for Obamacare health insurance, claims former President Obama.

In a bid to salvage his legacy, Obama took to Twitter to urge young people to enroll in his failed Affordable Care Act.

“No jump shots. No ferns. No memes. Not this time. I’m going to give it to you straight: If you need health insurance for 2019, the deadline to get covered is December 15. Go to http://HealthCare.gov today and pass this on — you just might save a life,” he tweeted Monday.

No jump shots. No ferns. No memes. Not this time. I’m going to give it to you straight: If you need health insurance for 2019, the deadline to get covered is December 15. Go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod today and pass this on — you just might save a life. pic.twitter.com/8mHMsXGY0g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2018

Obamacare is widely considered to be the poster child of a legislative disaster, with the majority of Americans disapproving of the individual mandate, and 44% favoring the repeal of the bill altogether.

The entire goal of the ACA was simply to get more people signed up for health insurance, regardless of its quality.

“Only about 16.5 million people — barely 5 percent of the population — gained health coverage from the passage of the ACA through 2016, and the vast majority of those, 81 percent, were new Medicaid beneficiaries,” the National Review reported in 2017.

Additionally, Obamacare became more and more unaffordable as the years went on since it was signed in 2010.

“In May 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services released a report showing that premiums in the individual health insurance markets of the 39 states that use the federal ObamaCare exchange, Healthcare.gov, had increased by average 105 percent between 2013 and 2017,” the Hill reported in June.

The survivability of Obamacare hinged primarily on the individual mandate, which demanded a steep fine of $695 for refusing to enroll, in effect forcing Americans to sign up for health insurance.

President Trump and the Republican majority in Congress repealed the individual mandate last year when they passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury