Obama Blasts 'Aggressive' Nationalism, Complains About Paris Pullout in Indonesia

Former President Barack Obama took a thinly veiled swipe at President Trump in Indonesia Saturday, sounding the alarm about “an aggressive kind of nationalism” and grumbling about the U.S. exit from the Paris climate agreement.

Obama, in a trip to his childhood home of Jakarta where he lived for four years as a boy, did not mention Trump by name but pushed back against those movements that put the national interest first.

“We start seeing a rise in sectarian politics, we start seeing a rise in an aggressive kind of nationalism, we start seeing both in developed and developing countries an increased resentment about minority groups and the bad treatment of people who don’t look like us or practice the same faith as us,” he said according to the Hill.

Former presidents typically do not wade into politics so quickly after they leave office, and usually stay out of the limelight so as not to step on the feet of their successor. President George W. Bush most notably went dark until well into Obama’s presidency — despite Obama frequently putting the blame of a sluggish economy at Bush’s feet. But this is the latest of a number of instances in which Obama has sought to place his footprint on the American political debate.

Read more