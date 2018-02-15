Obama Calls For Gun Control After Florida School Shooting

Former President Barack Obama demanded unspecified “common-sense gun safety laws” after the Florida school shooting on Wednesday that left 17 people dead.

“We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change,” Obama wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

Obama did not specify what exact actions he is calling for, or whether they would have prevented Wednesday’s tragedy.

Read more