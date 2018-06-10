Obama CIA Director Fumes: Trump a 'Temporary Aberration'

John Brennan, who served as CIA director in the Obama administration, took a shot across the bow at President Trump after the president Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being “dishonest” and “weak.”

In a pointed tweet Sunday morning, Brennan said Trump is “a temporary aberration” whose impact on the U.S. will not last.

“Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return,” Brennan said.

