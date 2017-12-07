Obama Compares Trump to Hitler, Implies America Like 1930s Nazi Germany

During a Q and A session, Barack Obama went on an unhinged rant during which he compared Donald Trump to Hitler and implied that Americans should vote Democrat or millions of people would be killed.

The bizarre remarks were made during an Economic Club of Chicago event on Tuesday night but have been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Obama addressed the “nativist mistrust and unease” that has swept the world and brought a populist backlash that helped Trump win the election, before going on to assert that the U.S. has survived tough times in the past and will do so again.

The danger is “grow(ing) complacent,” Obama said. “We have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly.”

That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s, which despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate, Obama noted. “Sixty million people died. . . .So, you’ve got to pay attention. And vote.”

It’s unclear whether Obama meant six million people since Adolf Hitler’s death toll reached nowhere near sixty million (although Communism, which Obama appears to not be too bothered by, claimed at least 100 million lives). He was probably referring to the death toll from the Second World War, which estimates put at between 50 to 80 million.

However, Obama’s implication that Trump represents a threat to democracy or even the lives of American citizens and that the situation in the country is akin to 1930s Nazi Germany is clearly demented.

Newsbusters highlights how despite the profoundly deranged nature of Obama’s comments, they received barely any mainstream press attention at all.

“No surprise either that Obama didn’t appear to get pushback for this comment from his personal friend and financial backer, who just happened to be his interviewer, Mellody Hobson,” writes Kristine Marsh. “Hobson is not just a financial contributor for CBS, but is a close friend and high profile donor to Obama’s two presidential campaigns.”

