Obama Cronies Form Anti-Trump National Security Think Tank

A group of nearly 50 Obama administration officials have formed a think tank called National Security Action to attack President Trump’s national security platform.

The group didn’t mince words in their mission statement:

“National Security Action is dedicated to advancing American global leadership and opposing the reckless policies of the Trump administration that endanger our national security and undermine U.S. strength in the world.”

Specifically, the group’s “liberal foreign policy goals” include injecting climate change into foreign policy, denouncing Trump’s leadership, advocating for open borders and mass immigration and perpetuating the phony Russian collusion narrative.

Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, and Hillary Clinton campaign aide Jake Sullivan are among the founders of the group.

“This organization uses the acronym NSA, which is ironic,” wrote Fox News contributor Fred Fleitz on Sunday.

“Three of its founding members – Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice and Samantha Power – likely were involved in abusing intelligence from the federal NSA (National Security Agency) to unmask the names of Trump campaign staff from intelligence reports and to leak NSA intercepts to the media to hurt Donald Trump politically.”

Its mission statement is laughable given ISIS rose to power, North Korean missile development surged, Russia annexed Crimea, and Libya collapsed – all under Obama’s watch.

Meanwhile, since Trump was elected, the military reclaimed 98% of the territory taken by ISIS, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is poised to broker an unprecedented peace deal with the U.S., and U.S-Israel relations have been restored after the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury