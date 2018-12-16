Obama Decries GOP Trying To Overturn Obamacare Law in Courts

Former President Barack Obama used a Saturday Facebook post to remind people to enroll in the Affordable Care Act as well as respond to a federal judge’s ruling in Texas that said a key provision of the law is unconstitutional.

“Individual Mandate can no longer be fairly read as an exercise of Congress’s Tax Power and is still impermissible under the Interstate Commerce Clause — meaning the Individual Mandate is unconstitutional,” wrote District Judge Reed O’Connor in his opinion ruling that the individual mandate is “essential to and inseverable from the remainder of the ACA.”

The law will remain in effect, at least for now — something that the former president was quick to point out, along with the fact that appeals to the ruling will “take months, if not years.”

