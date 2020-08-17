Obama: "Don't Underestimate Joe's Ability to F**k Things Up"

Despite Biden leading in the polls, former President Barack Obama expressed doubts about his chances, telling a Democratic source, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.”

According to Politico, Obama fears that Biden has little understanding for “much of the Democratic electorate” in places like Iowa.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,” Obama is believed to have remarked.

As we highlighted earlier, Biden’s lead over Trump has tumbled by 10 points over the last two months following a wave of nationwide unrest and riots.

Biden has refused to explicitly denounce the violence and has paid lip service to Black Lives Matter.

Questions have also swirled surrounding Biden’s cognitive state and his ability to go head to head with President Trump in the debates.

59 per cent of likely voters don’t think Biden will finish a single term in the White House according to a Rasmussen poll while CNN also published an article last week asserting that Kamala Harris will be ready to step in if the former vice president doesn’t go the distance.

