Obama Drops Coronavirus Bombshell: It's All Due to Climate Change!

Former President Barack Obama dropped a political bombshell about coronavirus on Tuesday, claiming the global pandemic a result of denials about so-called man-made climate change.
“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama tweeted.
“We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial.”
Obama also urged people to use this pandemic as another reason to vote in the upcoming election.
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020
