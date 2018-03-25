Obama Envisions Creating 'A Million Barack Obamas' During Speech

Former President Barack Obama talked about his future plans for his post-presidency life at a conference Sunday in Japan, addressing how he might shape “a million” new, young leaders in his mold.

The wide-ranging discussion repeatedly touched on the Obama Foundation’s efforts to engage the digital space to help young people in the U.S. and across the world get connected.

“If I could do that effectively, then — you know — I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

