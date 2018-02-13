Obama-era Political Prisoner To Run Against Elizabeth Warren From Jail

Political prisoner Marty Gottesfeld has officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate where he will challenge establishment swamp creature Elizabeth Warren.

Marty was arrested for defending the life of then 15-year-old Justina Pelletier who was left wheelchair-bound and nearly killed by Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital.

During the administration of Harvard Law grad Barack Obama, Marty was a victim of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct by the Harvard-connected bureaucracy that has kept him in jail for nearly two years.

Gottesfeld’s case has been covered by Infowars’ David Knight and several of his articles have been featured on Infowars.com

Below is Marty’s official announcement:

“I’m campaigning from behind Harvard’s bars”

Greetings from the Plymouth County Correctional Facility,

My name is Marty Gottesfeld and I’m proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in the 2018 race in Massachusetts.

I believe in defending our freedom, our families, our Constitution and human rights.

I also believe that our actions speak louder than our words.

That’s why I defended the life of a teenage girl named Justina when Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) tortured her and left her in a wheelchair.

They held Justina captive in constant agony for 16 months while violating her rights to her family, her education and her faith.

When Senator Warren and the DOJ were needed most, they did nothing to protect Justina.

Even when her parents were placed under a blatantly unconstitutional gag order forbidding them from speaking to the press, Senator Warren and the DOJ still didn’t intervene on their behalf.

I helped Justina then, but now I need your help collecting 10,000 signatures to appear on the ballot so that together we can pursue a platform of Constitutional, family and human rights as well as individual liberty, starting with lifting the federal ban on cannabis.

To volunteer, please contact us on Facebook or Twitter and we’ll help you get started.

You can read more about the fight for kids like Justina at the following publications:

The Brutal Battle Against Medical Kidnappers (National Review)

The Hacker Who Cared Too Much (Rolling Stone)

The Story Of Martin Gottesfeld: The Hacktivist Who Faces 15 Years In Jail For Trying To Save A Young Girl’s Life (Huffington Post)

From Prison With Love, Why I Became An Activist Hacker (Huffington Post)

FreeMartyG In the News page (FreeMartyG.com)

Or, you can watch videos from:

Michelle Malkin Investigates: Medical Kidnapping | Is Your Child the Next Justina? Part 2 (CRTV)

Activist Facing Years In Prison For Trying To Help Abused Children (Redacted Tonight)

The Medical Kidnapping Of Justina Pelletier And The Hacker That Saved Her (Infowars)

Thank you for your consideration,

MartyG

