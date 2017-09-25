Obama Foundation Absorbs “My Brother’s Keeper Alliance” Without IRS Approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New York-based financial analyst Charles Ortel has expressed to Infowars.com his alarm that the Barack Obama Foundation has absorbed My Brother’s Keeper Alliance as a foundation “initiative,” without lawfully petitioning the IRS for an expansion of the foundation’s purpose from the limited purpose of establishing a Presidential Library specified in the group’s 2014 IRS Form 1023 application, requesting 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

“This self-designated ‘Initiative Shuffle’ is precisely the model the Clinton Foundation utilized to drift from its original purpose of creating the Clinton Presidential Library into the vast criminal conspiracy the Clinton Foundation has become,” Ortel alleged in an exclusive interview with Infowars.com.

On Feb. 27, 2014, President Obama announced from the East Room in the White House the creation of My Brother’s Keeper as a new government initiative “aimed at helping young men and boys of color face their full potential.

In making that announcement, Obama claimed that philanthropies and corporate leaders have pledged at least $200 million over the next five years, on top of the $150 million they have already invested, “to figure out which programs are the most successful in helping young men of color and replicate them in communities across the country.”

On May 4, 2015, while still in the White House, President Obama announced during a speech in New York City the launch of a re-named “My Brother’s Keeper Alliance” in the wake of the riots in Ferguson and Baltimore in reaction to police shootings.

“The organization, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, follows a public-private partnership by almost the same name that Obama has used to attract more than $300 million in donations over the past year,” the Washington Post reported on May 4, 2015. “That group, he [President Obama] said, has studied key points in the lives of young black men at which greater engagement could make the biggest difference. That’s where the alliance will focus, he said.”

In making this new announcement, the White House detailed a lengthy list of corporate donors, including the chief executives of Sam’s Club, Deloitte Consulting, PepsiCo and Sprint, “who would be founding members of the board and had committed $80 million in ‘in-kind and financial donations’ to get the alliance off the ground,” the Washington Post story noted.

“The extensive trail of state, federal, and foreign filings that normally must be made by a federally tax-exempt charity from inception forward has not yet surfaced in a central and accessible location linked to the Barack Obama Foundation website,” Ortel noted.

“Potential donors who wish to support the original or amended purposes of either purported charity cannot have any reassurance that the Internal Revenue Service, once led by a Trump nominee, will continue tolerating potentially abusive fundraising and operating practices,” he added.

Then, on Sept. 3, 2017, the Chicago Sun Times reported My Brother’s Keeper Alliance was merging with the Barack Obama Foundation, known commonly by its initials, MBK, without providing any details regarding how the corporate structure of MBK would be absorbed into the foundation, or whether the foundation had petitioned the IRS for authority to absorb the new group.

Now, the Barack Obama Foundation website includes a section devoted to My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, explaining that My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, “launched as a private sector entity in 2015,” was being integrated into the Barack Obama Foundation “as a key initiative.”

Ortel observed: “Apparently, the entity that may have been acquired operated outside the United States–no verifiable evidence has yet been tendered to the public by Barack Obama Foundation trustees (who are required to oversee that charity’s operations in strict compliance with applicable laws) that the IRS granted authority to solicit federally tax-exempt donations in support of foreign activities.”

Through all these changes, the legal status of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance remains questionable.

On May 11, 2015, the Non-Profit Times published a warning that My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (identified as “MBK Alliance”) did not have a 501(c)(3) tax exemption.

“Clicking on the donate button on MBK Alliance’s website takes users to a page operated by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), a nonprofit consulting firm in New York City,” the Non-Profit Times article noted.

“That’s because RPA is the fiscal sponsor of MBK Alliance while the latter waits to receive its 501(c)(3) status and works to establish its own infrastructure, according to a representative from RPA,” the Non-Profit Times continued. “‘As MBK Alliance’s fiscal sponsor, RPA will take on the legal and fiscal responsibility for MBK Alliance as it creates the infrastructure necessary to fully function as an independent organization,’ according to a statement from RPA.”

GuideStar.org, a leading authority on non-profit organizations, noted that My Brother’s Keeper Alliance has not provided GuideStar with a mission statement.

GuideStar.org noted My Brother’s Keeper Alliance had an EIN number (47-4044251) and was required to file annual IRS Form 990 financial statements, although no Form 990s were archived on the website for examination.

GuideStar.org also commented that MBK Alliance was “a fully sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) until Sept. 1, 2016, commenting: “This organization has not appeared on the IRS Master Business File in a number of months. It may have merged with another organization or ceased operations.”

A press release dated May 8, 2017, noted that Blair Taylor had left his role as CEO of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance “as the organization prepares to merge with the Obama Foundation.”

“Launched from the White House in 2014, My Brother’s Keeper became one of the Obama administration’s key programs focused on boys and men of color,” the press release continued.

“The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance was later launched in 2015 as a 501c3 in anticipation of the need to continue the work outside of the administration,” the press release explained. “MBKA is expected to merge with the Obama Foundation in the weeks ahead and Taylor’s role as CEO will be absorbed into the existing administration of that organization.”

Ortel concluded: “By November 15, 2017, Barack Obama Foundation trustees will have to file complete and accurate reports to the IRS on Form 990 for all legal entities over which they may have control, including financial audits of consolidated domestic and international operations on a consistent basis, prepared in compliance with U.S. accounting standards. In addition, certain states require submission of special reports explaining, in detail, how, when, and why a federally tax-exempt charity has changed the nature of its activities.”

So far, President Trump has not changed leadership at the IRS, but that is likely to happen unless, by some remote chance, the Trump administration elects to retain controversial chief John Koskinen at the helm.