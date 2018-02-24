Obama Library's Public Cost Estimated at $175M: Report

The planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is being privately funded, but on Friday city officials estimated how much taxpayers will pay for roadwork and other construction around the center: $175 million.

It was the first time city officials put a specific dollar figure on the expected cost to the public, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“These proposed investments are intended to make the (center) and surrounding Jackson Park a world-class destination on par with Chicago’s Museum Campus,” the city’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) told the newspaper, in a statement accompanying the figures.

The planned taxpayer-funded work would include widening portions of some surrounding streets and constructing four or five new underpasses, the report said.

Read more


Related Articles

'Free Speech' Suit Aims To End Twitter's Political Censorship

‘Free Speech’ Suit Aims To End Twitter’s Political Censorship

U.S. News
Comments
Parkland survivor’s father: CNN wanted families ‘willing to espouse a certain narrative’

Parkland survivor’s father: CNN wanted families ‘willing to espouse a certain narrative’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN releases emails to push back on claim about ‘scripted’ town hall question

U.S. News
Comments

“Shocked And Outraged”: Four Broward Deputies Waited Outside School As Children Were Massacred

U.S. News
Comments

Mueller probe: Manafort hit with new charges after Gates pleads guilty

U.S. News
Comments

Comments