Obama Must Return Nobel Peace Prize If Hezbollah Story Is True - Israeli Ex-FM

Image Credits: Wiki.

Yesh Atid chairman and former Finance Minister Yair Lapid urged former President Barack Obama to return the Nobel Peace Prize he was awarded in 2009, if an investigative report regarding his administration’s behavior towards the Hezbollah terror group is correct.

Speaking with party members on Monday, Lapid responded to a report released by Politico early Monday morning which claims that the Obama administration systematically shielded the Hezbollah terrorist organization from prosecution, blunting the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration to crack-down on Hezbollah’s global drug trade and money laundering rackets.

“If the report is correct,” Lapid told party members at a Yesh Atid meeting Monday, “then Barack Obama must return the Nobel Peace Prize he received.”

