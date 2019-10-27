Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice Downplays Trump's Killing of ISIS Leader

Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice downplayed President Trump’s killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it doesn’t mean “mission accomplished” when it comes to the war against the Islamic State.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Rice acknowledged the “milestone” of killing Baghdadi, but said that Trump is wrong to pull out of Syria because the fight against ISIS isn’t over.

“Well obviously it’s a major milestone, and it’s one that we should all be welcoming quite plainly,” Rice said. “But it doesn’t mean that the fight against ISIS is over, and it doesn’t mean we can declare ‘mission accomplished’ and just walk away.”

“What we’ve seen time and time again in this part of the world, is that when pressure is relieved on terrorist organizations, whether Al Qaeda or ISIS, they are able to reconstitute. So we need to be vigilant. We need to maintain a minimal presence in order to ensure that the pressure stays on ISIS.”

Her remarks are interesting given that her boss Obama prematurely pulled U.S. forces out of Iraq in 2011, leading to the emergence of ISIS in the first place.

Dovetail that with Infowars reporting in 2013 that the Obama administration secretly shipped weapons to Syrian “rebels” to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and it becomes clear how hypocritical Rice’s comments are since she was National Security Advisor during this period.

The establishment is apoplectic over Trump’s decision to end the endless wars that have been waged in the Middle East for decades, and Rice’s criticism of Trump’s clear victory underscores that.

