Obama NSA Rice Admits U.S. Strategy on NK Nukes Build Up a ‘Failure’
Former President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice admitted on Thursday that, over the course of Obama’s two terms in office, his administration failed to stop the communist North Korean government from building its nuclear weapons capability.

“You can call it a failure,” Rice told CNN. “I accept that characterization of the efforts of the United States over the last two decades.” But she also said other administrations were not able to put a stop to it.

The Washington Examiner reported on the interview, noting that Rice served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and was Obama’s top national security adviser from 2013 to 2017.

“She said each administration has tried a range of measures, from sanctions and pressure, cooperation with China, and ‘other methods that we shouldn’t speak about on television,’ to no avail,” the Examiner reported.

