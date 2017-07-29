Obama Official Made 'hundreds of unmasking requests,' GOP Chairman Says

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

An Obama official made “hundreds of unmasking requests” during the final year of the previous administration, according to a letter from a top Republican who raised new concerns that officials sought the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports for “improper purposes.”

Obama aide made hundreds of unmasking requests; Catherine Herridge reports.

“Unmasking” refers to the formal request to identify Americans in an intelligence document.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has questioned whether Obama officials improperly sought the names of Trump transition members in this way – and, in the letter obtained by Fox News, Nunes provided new details about what his investigators have found.

“[T]his Committee has learned that one official, whose position has no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama Administration,” he wrote to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

