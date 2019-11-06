Obama Operatives Plotting To Sabotage Trump 2020 Campaign

Two Democratic strategists who worked for Obama’s campaign plan to sabotage President Trump’s 2020 campaign by going to war online with a $75 million digital advertising package.

The New York Times reports that the Obama operatives, working with a nonprofit group called Acronym and a leftist political action committee have revealed plans to “counter President Trump’s early spending advantage in key 2020 battleground states.”

Those states specifically include Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“If the things that need to happen don’t happen in these battleground states between now and May or June, our nominee will never have time to catch up,” said David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Plouffe, also a senior adviser to Obama in 2012, added “There is an enormous amount of danger between now and then.”

“If the hole is too steep to dig out of, they’re not going to win.” Plouffe, a member of the board at Acronym, told reporters.

“The gun on this general election does not start when we have a nominee; it started months ago,” Plouffe urged.

Plouffe also still heads up the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a nonprofit started by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, a connection that is sure to be taken advantage of by Acronym.

Acronym describes itself as “a nonprofit organization committed to building power and digital infrastructure for the progressive movement.”

The organization boasts that it has “helped elect 65 progressive candidates across the country and in January 2019 launched Shadow, a technology company focused on building accessible, user-centered products to enable progressive organizers to run smarter campaigns.”

It is committed to “investing in digital advertising to educate voters at the local level”.

The organization is headed by Tara McGowan, another Obama reelection campaign strategist, who states that it is her goal to craft a more virulently negative public perception of Trump in the short term.

The group has previously worked with Planned Parenthood, Gun Control groups, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Acronym has also invested in digital news sites designed to counter online conservative media.

“The steady decline of local news around the country, paired with the rise of misinformation being spread online has been alarming.” McGowan has said.

She claims that the aim is to “deliver factual information and stories to people where they get their news can help fill that void and counter misinformation reaching them online.”

The campaign against Trump will also target social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube.

Trump has already spent $26 million on Facebook and Google ads, far outstripping the ad spending of every one of his Democratic rivals for 2020.

It is clear that the 2020 campaign is all about the digital infowar.