Obama Photographer Accuses Trump of Staging ISIS Raid Photo

A photographer who has worked extensively with Barack Obama spread conspiracy theories Sunday regarding a photograph released by the White House of President Trump and numerous officials watching the US Special Operations forces raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pete Souza, Obama’s photographer, implied that the photo showing Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, Defence Secretary Mark T. Esper and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, was staged.

Souza’s “evidence” was that some reports suggested the raid began at 3:30pm Washington time, yet the photo timestamp says the image was taken at 17:05:24, local Washington DC time, over 90 minutes later.

But, no. Wrong.

Trump himself stated that “We were pretty much gathered at five o’clock yesterday…the attack started moments after that.”

Souza was forced to issue a follow up tweet backpedaling:

The fake news had already spread, however, with the blue check brigade, media and Democrats ‘outraged’ that Trump was at his golf course at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and not watching US soldiers conducting the raid.

Others suggested that the photo was fake because there are unplugged network cables:

The conspiracy theory train had already left the station.

The photograph evoked memories of the one Souza himself took featuring Obama and Hillary from the 2011 raid on Osama Bin Laden’s compound. At the time, it too was suggested to have been staged.

While the Washington Post labeled al-Baghdadi as a ‘scholar’, Bloomberg related how the ISIS leader had successfully ‘transformed himself’:

Media and Democrats piled on, some complaining that Trump hadn’t spoken politely or respectfully enough about ISIS:

Some, like journalist Glenn Greenwald, pointed out the grim fascination of watching Democrats deal with the situation:

It should be pointed out that after the Bin Laden raid in 2011, this was Trump’s reaction:

I want to personally congratulate President Obama and the men [and] women of the Armed Forces for a job very well done. I am so proud to see Americans standing shoulder to shoulder, waving the American flag in celebration of this great victory.

We should spend the next several days not debating party politics, but in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those fighting for our freedom. God Bless America.

