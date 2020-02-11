Obama 'Planted Moles' in White House to Torpedo Next President

It’s abundantly clear now that the Obama administration tried to torpedo Donald Trump, first as a candidate and then as president-elect, using a Democratic Party-funded “dossier” of Russian propaganda to obtain warrants to spy on Trump’s campaign.

But talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says the Obama administration went even further, by planting “moles” throughout the federal bureaucracy to undermine Trump.

He noted Tuesday that Barack Obama grew the National Security Council staff from about 100 employees to well over 200.

Trump didn’t immediately fire the extraneous workers when he took office.

