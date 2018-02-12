Obama Portraits Destroyed on Social Media

Social media shredded the Obama portraits Monday.

Official portraits of the 44th president and First Lady were unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Former President Barack Obama’s portrait, painted by Brooklyn-based artist Kehinde Wiley, was slammed over its unusual backdrop of leaves and flowers.

One person also paid homage to Clint Eastwood’s famous empty chair speech.

Infowars had its own take on the Obama portrait.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald, was mocked for not looking like her at all.

Even CNN’s Chris Cillizza admitted the portrait “looks very little like Michelle Obama.”

Someone also took the opportunity to show what presidential loser Hillary Clinton’s portrait looks like.

Also read: Obama’s Artist Portrays White Girl Beheaded by Empowered Black Woman

Obama Thanks Artist For Capturing Michelle’s ‘Hotness’


Comments