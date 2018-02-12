Obama Portraits Destroyed on Social Media

Social media shredded the Obama portraits Monday.

Official portraits of the 44th president and First Lady were unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Former President Barack Obama’s portrait, painted by Brooklyn-based artist Kehinde Wiley, was slammed over its unusual backdrop of leaves and flowers.

Something just seems off about the Obama portrait. Not sure what it is.. pic.twitter.com/rco6gkmEfv — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 12, 2018

It looks like they painted Obama outside the White House behind the Oval Office #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/jFN1M96xnP — AJ (@ajfyi) February 12, 2018

This is all I can think about with Obama's portrait pic.twitter.com/hPEsrjO0Pt — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 12, 2018

Wow quite a presidential portrait Obama pic.twitter.com/GlvljHSBVR — Chicago Reader (@Chicago_Reader) February 12, 2018

sorry pic.twitter.com/ApQYOf5XF7 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 12, 2018

It was right in front of us the entire time pic.twitter.com/rJoWcltzfP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2018

One person also paid homage to Clint Eastwood’s famous empty chair speech.

Infowars had its own take on the Obama portrait.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald, was mocked for not looking like her at all.

LOVE the new portrait of Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/c4OXHhFOw6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2018

Am I the only one who thinks Michelle Obama's portrait look absolutely nothing like her? It looks more like a cross between Beyoncé & JoLo than Mooch. pic.twitter.com/aFHsxnqv0b — CC (@ChristiChat) February 12, 2018

I actually really like Obama's portrait. Michelle's, though… — Umar (@umarjones) February 12, 2018

Michelle Obama is an elegant lady and the portrait looks nice. But clearly, the artist drew someone else. pic.twitter.com/659jRDHY33 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 12, 2018

Michelle Obama's portrait was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery…

Aaaaand it looks nothing like her. pic.twitter.com/EQitllF47w — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2018

Who did the artist actually paint. It damn sure wasn't Michelle, I mean Michael. — Robert Norris (@rnorris4) February 12, 2018

Even CNN’s Chris Cillizza admitted the portrait “looks very little like Michelle Obama.”

This is a beautiful portrait. It looks very little like Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/1CsRrWIJtN — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 12, 2018

Someone also took the opportunity to show what presidential loser Hillary Clinton’s portrait looks like.

For all you art lovers talking about Obama’s portrait, I present…. pic.twitter.com/DNC6SsmkIH — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 12, 2018

