Obama Praises Hockey Team - But Not Trump - Amid NKorea Summit

Hours after President Trump’s historic summit with North Korea, former President Obama ignored it by instead congratulating the Washington Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup nearly a week ago.

Congratulations to the @Capitals! This @NHLBlackhawks fan knows what it’s like to lift that cup – and I’m happy for all the Caps fans who cheer so hard for their team, and for a team that celebrates so hard with its fans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 12, 2018

It just shows you how much Obama is butthurt by the first meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader, a summit of which has the potential to overshadow his entire eight-year legacy as president.

The former president was likely not motivated to even try solving the North Korean situation because his advisors with the Trilateral Commission and other globalist institutions preferred the ‘always-on’ tension North Korea provided for decades.

Case in point, in 2013 the House Armed Services Committee revealed that Washington already knew that North Korea could build nukes small enough to be launched with a ballistic missile.

“The report represented inconvenient facts that threatened President Obama’s North Korea ‘strategic patience’ policy — a policy to do nothing about North Korea and kick this problem down the road to the next president,” Fox News reported last Aug. “Obama officials tried to downplay the assessment to prevent it from being used to force the president to employ a more assertive North Korea policy.”

And keep in mind that Obama never expected a non-globalist successor like President Trump. Instead, he expected the next president to keep abiding by the ‘strategic patience’ policy, just as other presidents did before him.

Recently, Obama was reportedly pleading with Jay-Z to tell threaten other hip-hop artists not to meet with Trump.

While the story was unconfirmed, it was definitely plausible given that Obama constantly taps into popular culture to gain political clout by appearing “hip” and “in touch” with the average American.

Obama is also worried about the upcoming mid-terms in which Democrats are dependent on voter rage against President Trump to gain seats, hence why he’s refusing to acknowledge Trump’s North Korea summit to instead focus on a Stanley Cup game from nearly a week ago.