Obama Running 'Shadow Government' from Washington, Congressman Claims

Former President Barack Obama stayed in Washington to run a “shadow government” that will undermine President Trump, a congressman claimed Friday.

“President Obama himself said he was gonna stay in Washington until his daughter graduated,” Pennsylvania Republican Mike Kelly said at an annual Lincoln Day dinner. “I think we ought to pitch in to let him go somewhere else, because he’s only there for one purpose and one purpose only and that is to run a shadow government that is gonna totally upset the new agenda. It just doesn’t make sense.”

A spokesperson for Kelly later defended the congressman’s assertions, saying he was “sharing the frustration of everyone in the room over how they believe certain Obama administration holdovers” to sabotage Trump’s presidency, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly’s remarks reflect concerns among Trump supporters that the former president will attempt to derail the new administration’s policies.

A February article from the New York Post, entitled, “How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s Presidency,” delineated the worries behind Obama’s leftist nonprofit Organizing for Action, which was set up after Obama’s re-election win to garner support for Democrat policies.

“Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA,” writes NY Post’s Paul Sperry. “Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.”

Boasting more than 30,000 volunteers, OFA will reportedly work against the new president at every turn, and receive orders directly from Obama.

From the New York Post: