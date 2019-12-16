Obama Says Women Are "Indisputably Better" Than Men, Should Lead Every Country

Are President Obama and his wife having some kind of lover’s quarrel?

Speaking at a private event in Singapore on Monday, President Obama said that if women ran every country, we would all live with significantly improved living standards and there would be less war and strife.

When it comes to leadership, women are “indisputably better” than men, Obama said, according to the BBC, which was apparently invited to the event.

Most of the world’s problems, Obama said, stem from too many old men in positions of power, an obvious slight directed at President Donald Trump, though he wasn’t explicitly named.



In the wake of gun control threats by Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginians are declaring sanctuaries for gun laws.

Although they’re not perfect, women are so much more advanced and even-headed than men, that Obama believes if women were given two years running every country on earth, all of our problems would be fixed.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men].”

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything…living standards and outcomes.”

When asked if he would ever consider going back into political leadership, he said he believed in leaders stepping aside when the time came.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”

For the record, there was no hint in the BBC story about Obama’s comments that he was joking.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, both traveled to Kuala Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation event, and were apparently still in the region for Obama to appear at this event.

Andrew Tate guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the importance of personal sovereignty and what it means for your safety, health and success.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!