Obama Slates 'Wokeness'; "That’s Not Activism"

Many have criticized ‘woke’ culture as a new form of puritanism, however a surprising development occurred Tuesday when former President Obama slated the idea as politically naive, saying that people need to “get over that quickly.”

Speaking during his foundation’s third annual summit in Chicago, Obama said wokeness is “not activism”:

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” Obama said, to some laughs from the crowd.

“The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.” he continued.

Obama cited college campuses and social media as a breeding ground for wokeness.

“One danger I see among young people particularly on college campuses,” he said, “I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, there is this sense sometimes the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough.”

Obama then directly poked fun at ‘woke’ keyboard warriors:

“Like if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb or then, I can sit back and feel good about myself: ‘You see how woke I was? I called you out.’” he mocked.

“Get on TV. Watch my show. Watch Grownish. You know, that’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change.” he added sardonically.

“If all you’re doing is casting stones,” he said, “you know, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.”

Wokies take note, even your beloved Obama thinks you’re dumb!