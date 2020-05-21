Obama Staffer, Bill Gates, Soros Behind the Group Pushing a Celebrity Global Response to Chinese Coronavirus

Image Credits: Leigh Vogel / Getty.

The celebrity campaign #PasstheMic is enlisting Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, and other A-list Hollywood stars to hand over their social media accounts to the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts to promote a “global response” to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Who’s behind the push? The roster of donors and leaders reads like a who’s-who of left-wing globalists — U2 frontman Bono, George Soros, and Bill Gates. At the head of the organization is Gayle Smith, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama.

The guest line-up features another physician who has publicly denounced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and handling of the coronavirus crisis, while praising the World Health Organization, which downplayed the gravity of the outbreak in its early weeks.

UK: TV Channel Briefly Goes Off Air to Encourage Viewers to Clap For NHS

