Obama State Dept. official admits free-flowing exchange of reports with Trump dossier author

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Getty.

An Obama State Department official has acknowledged he had regular contact with the author of the controversial anti-Trump dossier – coming forward in an apparent bid to blunt expected criticism from the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In a Washington Post column posted late Thursday, Jonathan Winer detailed an extensive exchange of documents with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, a friend of his since 2009.

He said he shared “more than 100 of Steele’s reports with the Russia experts at the State Department” over a period of two years. These weren’t related to American politics – but he would later share information about the Trump dossier with the top levels of the Obama-era State Department.

Further, Winer said he shared separate Trump-related material passed on by a Clinton contact with Steele – filling in the blanks regarding an exchange that was mentioned earlier this week in a Senate memo. And he acknowledged that material, originally from Clinton-tied activist/journalist Cody Shearer, made its way to the FBI.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments