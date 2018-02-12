Obama Thanks Artist For Capturing Michelle’s ‘Hotness’

Former President Barack Obama thanked a portrait artist for showcasing former First Lady Michelle’s “hotness” during a portrait unveiling.

Speaking at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. on Monday, Obama thanked artist Amy Sherald for capturing his wife’s “hotness” in her official portrait.

“Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love,” said the former president.

LIVE: Former Pres. Barack Obama speaks at portrait unveiling at the National Portrait Gallery. https://t.co/JXiqXeIWCv — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

He even went out of his way to thank his mother-in-law for Michelle’s “hotness genes.”

“An even more special shoutout to my mother-in-law, who in addition to providing the hotness genes, also has been such an extraordinary rock and foundation stone for our family,” he added.

Users on social media quickly pointed out the portrait looks nothing like the former First Lady.

Barack’s portrait was commissioned by artist Kehinde Wiley, who creates “highly naturalistic paintings of black people in heroic poses,” according to Wikipedia.

“The flowers seen in the background of the former president’s portrait do have symbolic meanings. The chrysanthemums are the official flower of Chicago, where he began his political career. His childhood home of Hawaii is represented through jasmine, and African blue lilies serve as a nod to his late Kenyan-born father, Barack Obama, Sr.,” reported The Hill.

sorry pic.twitter.com/ApQYOf5XF7 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 12, 2018

