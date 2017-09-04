Obama Told Trump to "Sustain the International Order" in White House Letter

In the Oval Office letter he left for incoming President Donald Trump, Barack Obama told Trump to “sustain the international order,” a message that conflicted with Trump’s “America First” message.

CNN obtained a copy of the letter in which Obama, in his last direct communication with the president, told Trump, “American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.”

Obama made numerous references to the “international order,” which is seen by many conservatives as a euphemism for placing globalist interests above the national interests of the country, during his term in office.

After Obama said he would seek a new “international order” back in 2010, many questioned how much U.S. sovereignty would have to be sacrificed to achieve this agenda.

According to CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Trump has ignored Obama’s advice.

“What’s clear — in the broadest sense — is that Trump has very little interest in “sustain[ing] the international order” as envisioned by Obama. Trump views that order as deleterious to the United States and a core reason why “we never win anymore,” he writes.

Meanwhile, CNN has discovered who is really responsible for bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war over the situation in North Korea.

Is it the mad dictator lobbing missiles over countries and exploding massive nuclear bombs?

No, it’s Trump supporters.

The full text of Obama’s letter to Trump appears below.

Dear Mr. President – Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure. This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years. First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard. Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend. Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them. And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches. Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can. Good luck and Godspeed, BO

