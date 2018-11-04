Obama Unhinged: Mocks Hillary Emails, Trump, Migrant Caravan — In Under 90 seconds!

Former President Barack Obama has had a hard time staying focused on the campaign trail lately.

While stumping in Miami, Florida, with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL, and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, the former president tried his best to deliver a home run speech before Tuesday’s midterm elections.

This short clip of Obama has it all: – Mocks Ebola outbreak that killed thousands

– Mocks press for caring about Hillary's e-mails.

– Mocks Trump for cell phone use

– Says "a bunch of poor refugees" not a threat

– Says Trump moving troops to border is "a political stunt" Wow pic.twitter.com/rn9qqxUUeP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2018

“The real reason I came down to Miami is because this Tuesday might be the most important election of our lifetimes. Politicians will always say that. But this time it’s actually true. The stakes really are that high. The consequences of any other staying home really are more dangerous,” Obama said.

Read more