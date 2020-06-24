Obama VA Used Term "Kung Flu" in Vaccination Campaign - Media Was Silent

After being ridiculed by establishment media for months over allegations of a Trump administration official using the term “Kung Flu,” it turns out the Obama administration used the phrase in 2015.

A pair of federal Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals used the term in a pro-vaccination campaign.

An advertisement posted to the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s official website showed an image of a ninja wearing a flu mask, reading, “Become a Kung Flu Fighter! Get Your Flu Shot!”

Washington’s Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center also released an ad with the phrase.

“Kung Flu — Knock it out before it knocks YOU out!” the campaign said, alongside an image of a monkey in a karate outfit.

President Trump referenced “Kung Flu” for the first time during Saturday night’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, prompting the media to repeatedly ask White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference on Monday.

After a reporter accused the president of using a “racist” phrase, McEnany said, “What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China.”

.@PressSec is asked by @weijia why he uses "racist phrases" like "kung flu" to describe the virus: "What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China" "While the media wants to focus on nomenclature, the president is going to focus on action" pic.twitter.com/1D0eOo2jv9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2020

Why is the media furious Trump used the term to point to the origin of coronavirus after they ignored the Obama administration for using the same phrase?

