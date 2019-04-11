Obama White House Counsel Expects to Be Indicted

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Attorneys for Greg Craig told reporters that they expect their client, a White House counsel during the Obama administration, to be indicted soon.

In a statement to several news outlets, attorneys William W. Taylor III and William Murphy said the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington will proffer charges related to Mr. Craig’s work with Ukrainian politicians and disgraced Trump-campaign figure Paul Manafort at the behest of the Justice Department’s national security division.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

“Mr. Craig is not guilty of any charge,” his lawyers said in their statement that called the charges “a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

The Obama administration did in fact spy on the Trump campaign according to testimony from Attorney General William Bar.


