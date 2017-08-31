Obama will top Bush as most costly ex-president

President Obama is about to become the most expensive ex-president, costing taxpayers $1,153,000 next year, according to a new Congressional Research Service memo looking at the official allowances for the five living former chief executives.

His $1,153,000 budget request for 2018 is more than $100,000 higher than President George W. Bush’s request for next year and nearly $200,000 more than President Clinton’s expected budget. President George H.W. Bush is slated to get $942,000, while President Carter will get less than half that, at just $456,000.

Every former president gets an office, expenses and, in some cases, an annual pension payment, thanks to a 1950s-era law enacted after former President Truman struggled for income when he left the White House in 1953.

