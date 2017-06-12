Obamacare Enrollees Rate Coverage Worse Than Those Insured From Another Source

Americans with Obamacare coverage rate the quality of coverage lower than those who obtained health insurance from another source, according to a poll from Gallup.

For those individuals on the Obamacare exchange, 74 percent rated their health coverage as excellent or good, while 26 percent rated the coverage as fair or poor.

In comparison, 81 percent of those that purchased their health insurance from another source rated it as excellent or good and only 19 percent rated it as fair or poor.

“Fewer insurance providers and increased premiums on some state exchanges in 2017 could be driving perceptions that the quality of coverage purchased on exchanges lags behind that acquired from other sources,” Gallup explains.

Read more