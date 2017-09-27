Obamacare premiums in Florida to rise 45 percent on average next year

Florida regulators said most of the average rate hike — 31 percentage points — came from standard plans sold on the ACA exchange at healthcare.gov. Insurers raised rates for those plans due to the political uncertainty that has plagued the healthcare debate, specifically whether the Trump administration will stop paying subsidies that lower out-of-pocket costs for low-income Americans.

Standard plans sold on healthcare.gov are the only ones that provide the subsidies, called cost sharing reductions, to consumers who earn less than two-and-a-half times the poverty level, which in 2017 was $30,000 for an individual and $51,000 for a family of three.

Of the 1.43 million Floridians with an ACA plan in 2017, about three in four, or more than 1 million people, received a cost sharing reduction, according to federal estimates. Nine in 10 Floridians, or about 1.33 million received a separate subsidy that reduced their monthly rate, called the advance premium tax credit.

Read more