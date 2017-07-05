Obamacare Program Awarded Hospitals Thousands in Bonuses Even If They Had Low-Quality Scores

An Obamacare program awarded hospitals thousands of dollars in bonuses even if they had low-quality scores, according to a reportfrom the Government Accountability Office.

The Hospital Value-Based Purchasing program, which was created by Obamacare, was designed to incentivize participating hospitals to increase efficiency and quality.

Even though the program’s purpose is to reward hospitals that offer high-quality care at a lower cost, the auditors found that hospitals with low quality scores but high efficiency scores still received bonuses.

In fiscal year 2017, there were 345 hospitals that received a bonus with quality scores below the median. Roughly 20 percent of hospitals that received a bonus had a quality score below the median from 2015 through 2017.

