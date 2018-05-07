ObamaCare rule requiring calorie counts on menus takes effect

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB / Getty.

Calorie counts will be required to be posted at thousands of food selling establishments starting on Monday as part of a provision included in ObamaCare, Politico reported.

The rule is being implemented by Food and Drug commissioner Scott Gottlieb who told Politico that he doesn’t view “these nutrition issues a right-versus-left issue.

“Using information as a vehicle to try to inspire competition is a conservative notion,” Gottlieb told Politico.

Gottlieb noted that a lot of conservatives appreciate the nutrition information posted on the back of food packages and said the new rules are just an extension of that concept.

