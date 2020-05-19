Obamagate Exposed: Inside The Traitorous Plot To Overthrow The Presidency

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown with Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes, we’ll dive into the long list of evidence showing the Obama administration attempted to subvert both the Trump campaign and administration. Lee Smith, author of The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History, joins the program to share details surrounding the Deep State coup against President Trump.

