Obama's Ambassador To Beijing Compares Trump To Hitler On Chinese TV

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, American leftists have been repeatedly caught parroting the rhetoric of the CCP as they decried President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese Virus” as racist while amplifying unfounded claims that President Trump is solely responsible for all of the deaths in the US, despite the growing body of evidence that the coronavirus was spreading in the US even earlier than initially believed (the first known death has been dated to Feb. 6 in California, which suggests the virus was likely spreading in the US before the end of January).

As a reminder, China didn’t inform the world about the evidence of human to human transmission (which they likely possessed for 6+ weeks at that point) until Jan. 22.

Despite all of this, Democrats have taken a distinctly “soft on China” tack, in opposition to President Trump’s increasing hawkishness, even going so far as to side with the CCP (which, remember, just put 1 million+ Muslims into concentration camps) over the White House, as the National Review pointed out in a recent article.

Read More

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!