Obama's DHS Head: Border Problem "Is A Crisis By Any Measure"

Barack Obama’s former head of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson warned Thursday that anyone who is still arguing there is no crisis at the border is being purposefully partisan, because the situation is “a crisis by any measure.”

“This is, in my view, having owned this problem for three years, first, I know what a thousand a day looks like. I saw it myself at border patrol holding stations,” Johnson said.

“I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like. It must overwhelm the system.” he added.

“I think we have to get away from Democrat vs. Republican, crisis vs. no crisis.” Johnson continued.

“This is a crisis by any measure, and the solution inevitably is bipartisan. It has to be bipartisan. It requires a change in law,” Johnson urged.

Johnson, who served as United States Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013 to 2017, now routinely warns that action needs to be taken over immigration.

Last month Johnson told MSNBC “we are truly in a crisis” at the border.

“A little bit of context here. When I was in office in Kirstjen Nielsen’s job, at her desk, I’d get to work around 6:30 in the morning, and there would be my intelligence book sitting on my desk, the PDB, and also the apprehension numbers from the day before,” Johnson said.

“My staff would tell you if it was under 1,000 apprehension the day before, that was a relatively good number, and if it was above 1,000, it was a relatively bad number, and I was going to be in a bad mood the whole day.” he continued.

“On Tuesday there were 4,000 apprehensions. I know that a thousand overwhelms the system. I can’t imagine what 4,000 a day looks like. So, we are truly in a crisis,” he urged.

President Trump this week called Democrat attitudes on the border crisis “treasonous”:

I think what the Democrats are doing with the Border is TREASONOUS. Their Open Border mindset is putting our Country at risk. Will not let this happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2019