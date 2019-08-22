Obama's Harvard Professor: Trump Is a ‘F*****g Racist’; Wants to ‘Reverse Outcome of the Civil War’

Long time anti-Trump professor Laurence Tribe called the President a “fucking racist” Wednesday, and declared that Trump wants to “reverse the outcome of the Civil War.”

Tribe linked to a Daily Kos hit piece, which declared that Trump was racist for suggesting he is looking into ending US birthright citizenship, meaning that babies born in the country wouldn’t automatically become US citizens.

“Over half a million lives were lost in that sacred cause.” Tribe tweeted, referring to the Civil War.

“If you agree we can’t let this lunatic get away with that, SAY SO!!! If you’re silent, you’re complicit.” the Constitutional Law professor also stated.

Tribe is a fervent anti-Trumper. He even teaches a class at Harvard dedicated to the “impeachment and removal by other means” of President Trump.

Tribe, who was Barack Obama’s law professor, has repeatedly called for Trump to be impeached, has labeled the President ‘dangerous’, and even charged that Trump could fabricate ‘another national emergency’ specifically with the goal of staying in power in 2020.


