Obama’s ICE Didn’t Follow Procedure For Checking Illegal Immigrants’ Ties to Terrorism

Image Credits: usembassyjakarta / Flickr.

During the Obama administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not following proper procedures when checking if illegal aliens were known terrorists, jeopardizing national security, according to an audit.

The office of inspector general found that between 2013 and 2015, ICE was not screening illegal immigrants who had been released for terrorist ties. Every single case of a suspected terrorist reviewed by the inspector general included errors, where ICE officials were not in compliance with security standards.

“ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) faces challenges in implementing the Known or Suspected Terrorist Encounter Protocol (KSTEP) screening process, which is used to identify aliens who may be known or suspected terrorists,” the inspector general said. “Although ERO uses KSTEP to screen all aliens who are in ICE custody, ERO policy does not require continued screening of the approximately 2.37 million aliens when released and under ICE supervision.”

Between 2013 and 2015 there were 142 cases of illegal immigrants who were detained and identified as “known or suspected terrorists.” The inspector general reviewed 40 of those cases.

Read more


Related Articles

Lawmakers Renew Calls To Prosecute James Clapper For Lying To Congress Over Spying

Lawmakers Renew Calls To Prosecute James Clapper For Lying To Congress Over Spying

Government
Comments
Dems Think 800,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Worth Forcing Active Military To Go Without Pay

Dems Think 800,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Worth Forcing Active Military To Go Without Pay

Government
Comments

Trump Admin Attempting to Resolve Deportation Threat to 100 Iranian Christians in Vienna

Government
Comments

House Report Concluded Pakistanis Made ‘Unauthorized Access’ To Congressional Servers

Government
Comments

ICE Plans Major Sweep In San Francisco Area, Report Says

Government
Comments

Comments