Obama's Migrant Centers Overcrowded, Disease-Ridden, Topped With Razor Wire

The detention centers for migrant minors under President Obama were overcrowded and disease-ridden, according to DHS sources in 2014.

Additionally, photos from 2014 show that children were kept behind fences topped with razor wire.

“The barrage of illegal immigrant minors entering the U.S. through Mexico in recent weeks has created an out-of-control disaster with jam-packed holding centers, rampant diseases and sexually active teenagers at a Nogales facility, according to information obtained by Judicial Watch from a Homeland Security source,” stated a June 2014 report by Judicial Watch. “…The Homeland Security source says ‘it’s all over the news in Central America that if you bring your kids north you have a free pass.’”

This led to the overcrowded shelters as seen in the now-iconic photos of migrants wrapped in foil inside chain-linked partitions at the Nogales facility during the Obama administration:

Obama’s DHS was overwhelmed by the migrant influx of 2014, which the Border Patrol said was fueled by rumors that the Obama administration would grant amnesty to illegal aliens.

“A lot of what we’re hearing in the media and a lot of other places is that the conditions in Central America, such as the economic, are horrible conditions and there’s violence, gang violence, and that’s true,” said Stu Harris of the National Border Patrol Council Local 1929. “That’s a terrible way to have to live, but that’s been going on for more than 10 years.”

“So for this invasion to start suddenly happening, something else had to change, and what changed is the fact that we were engaging in this ‘catch & release’ program and word spreads fast.”

As part of the immigration processing at Obama’s detention facilities, Border Patrol agents asked migrants why they were coming to the U.S. and 90% of them say it’s because of the de facto amnesty, Harris added.

“They know they are going to be processed and released and they are free to go wherever they want to go in the United States and the likelihood of them ever showing up for their court date is slim to none,” he told Infowars in 2014.

The poor conditions of Obama’s detention centers, particularly the overcrowding, were a result of his administration encouraging illegal immigration as touted by Central American newspapers.

“Almost all agree that a child who crossed the border illegally with their parents, or in search of a father or a better life, was not making an adult choice to break our laws, and should be treated differently than adult violators of the law,” then-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was quoted as saying in El Salvador’s Diario El Mundo.

Similar newspapers also touted Obama’s “de facto” amnesty; for example, La Prensa of Honduras said “children will be accommodated for between three and four months, while their parents or relatives are located in the United States.”

A good percentage of the children never made it to the US, however, having succumbed to dehydration, starvation, gang violence, rapes and other injuries during the long 1500-mile trek from Central America.