​​​Tariq Ramadan, a French-Swiss Muslim academic and a Professor of Contemporary Islamic Studies at Oxford, is under temporary custody after he was handed preliminary rape charges in cases brought by two women. According to France 24, this is the same Shariah scholar praised by Obama. He was elected by Time magazine in 2000 as one of the seven religious innovators of the 21st century. Ramadan describes himself as a “Salafi reformist,” essentially an advocate of Shariah law described as adept at Taqiyah, the Muslim practice of lying to non-believers to further Shariah. But most importantly Ramadan is the grandson of Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.