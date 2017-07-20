Obama’s Secret Plan to Deploy the Military on Election Day

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

​The Obama administration ​was poised to send armed federal agents to polling places, deploy the military and launch full-scale counter-propaganda measures in case hackers disrupted the vote on Election Day, according to a report.

​The 15-page playbook, produced in October, outlined the “enhanced measures” the government was prepared to take in the event of a “significant incident,” Time magazine reported Thursday, citing a copy of the document.

“​I​n almost all potential cases of malicious cyber activity impacting election infrastructure, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, to include their law enforcement agencies, will have primary jurisdiction to respond​,” it says. ​

​The playbook coordinated the responsibilities of the different government agencies — Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and FBI — and dictated how they would “activate enhanced procedures and allocate the resources described in their enhanced coordination procedures to coordinate incident response activities.”

Read more


Related Articles

FBI Turns Over 7,000 Documents from Weiner Laptop in Clinton-tied Case

FBI Turns Over 7,000 Documents from Weiner Laptop in Clinton-tied Case

U.S. News
Comments
Linda Sarsour is a Complete Idiot

Linda Sarsour is a Complete Idiot

U.S. News
Comments

Official Infowars-CNN Meme War 20K Winner

U.S. News
Comments

National Enquirer: ‘Evil Hillary Clinton’ Framed Trump Family Over Russia, Don Jr. Meeting was Setup

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Lawmakers Seek to Criminally Outlaw Support for Boycott Campaign Against Israel

U.S. News
Comments

Comments