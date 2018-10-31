Obamas to Produce Anti-Trump Netflix Show

Image Credits: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Barack and Michelle Obama are in talks with Netflix to produce an anti-Trump TV show, according to media reports.

The former president and first lady bought the production rights to Michael Lewis’ book The Fifth Risk, which was critical of the Trump administration, and are currently in production talks with Netflix, reported The Week.

“Netflix in May announced a multi-year deal in which the Obamas would produce shows for the streaming platform,” the paper reported. “At the time, The New York Times reported that Obama did not intend to ‘wage a public campaign against his successor’ with these shows, so either The Fifth Risk won’t be as much of a takedown of President Trump as one might initially think, or Obama has changed his mind and decided that a public campaign against Trump might not be such a bad idea after all.”

Oddly enough, the Obamas could also use the show to promote big government without even mentioning Trump. According to a press release by the book’s publisher:

Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its own leaders. In Agriculture the funding of vital programs like food stamps and school lunches is being slashed. The Commerce Department may not have enough staff to conduct the 2020 Census properly. Over at Energy, where international nuclear risk is managed, it’s not clear there will be enough inspectors to track and locate black market uranium before terrorists do.

In other words, the entire premise of the book – and presumably the TV show – promotes bureaucracy over elected officials when the aims of the former coincide with Obama’s past administration.

It’s a premise that only works if you agree – or can be lead to believe – that big government is the way to go, and considering how visibly partisan this is, the proposed TV show indicates that the establishment considers the spread of ‘limited government’ principles as a serious threat to its dwindling status quo.

