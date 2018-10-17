Observing Earth from the Moon

One of my favorite photos shows astronaut Harrison Schmitt standing next to the American flag with the Earth in the background during the Apollo 17 mission. Taken by Eugene Cernan, it’s one of the few images that features our planet and a fellow human together on another world.

I ran across the photo again recently and wondered if I could recreate the scene and get a feel for what it would be like to stand on the Moon and see our home planet from afar using planetarium-style software.

How bright is the Earth? How does it move in the lunar sky?

Read more